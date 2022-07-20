Dawie Van Der Walt at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Barracuda Championship, Dawie Van Der Walt struggled, failing to make the cut at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood). He's seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Van Der Walt's Statistics
- Van Der Walt has finished below par four times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Van Der Walt has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
74
-5
$7,215
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
70
+8
$18,009
