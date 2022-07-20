How to Watch Derek Ernst at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Derek Ernst looks for a better result in the 2022 3M Open having failed to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities in 2020.
How to Watch Derek Ernst at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Ernst's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Ernst has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Ernst has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2020, Ernst failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+9
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
E
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+14
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+2
$0
