How to Watch Derek Ernst at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Derek Ernst plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Ernst looks for a better result in the 2022 3M Open having failed to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities in 2020.

How to Watch Derek Ernst at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Ernst's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Ernst has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Ernst has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2020, Ernst failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +9 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC E $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 51 -7 $16,880 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +14 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.