How to Watch Derek Lamely at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 3M Open is underway, and Derek Lamely is in 37th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Derek Lamely at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Lamely's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Lamely has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Lamely has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
E
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
