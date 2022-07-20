How to Watch Doc Redman at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Barracuda Championship, Doc Redman struggled, failing to make the cut at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood). He's seeking a better outcome in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Doc Redman at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Redman's Statistics
- Redman has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Redman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Redman did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Twin Cities (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
21
-14
$37,308
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
