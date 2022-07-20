How to Watch Doc Redman at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Doc Redman plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

At the Barracuda Championship, Doc Redman struggled, failing to make the cut at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood). He's seeking a better outcome in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Doc Redman at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Redman's Statistics

Redman has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Redman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Redman did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Twin Cities (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 21 -14 $37,308 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0

Regional restrictions apply.