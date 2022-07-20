How to Watch Doug Ghim at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Doug Ghim enters play in Blaine, Minnesota ranked No. 189 in the world, and is seeking better results July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open after missing the cut in his last outing, the Barracuda Championship
How to Watch Doug Ghim at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Ghim's Statistics
- Ghim has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Ghim has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Ghim missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
