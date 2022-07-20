How to Watch Doug Ghim at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Doug Ghim plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Ghim enters play in Blaine, Minnesota ranked No. 189 in the world, and is seeking better results July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open after missing the cut in his last outing, the Barracuda Championship

How to Watch Doug Ghim at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Course: TPC Twin Cities

Ghim's Statistics

Ghim has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Ghim has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Ghim missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +3 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 18 -7 $123,975

