How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Dylan Frittelli plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Frittelli enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at St Andrews Links (Old Course) following a 28th-place finish in The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom his last time in competition.

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:

Frittelli's Statistics

Frittelli will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Frittelli has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Frittelli has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Frittelli has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he played TPC Twin Cities (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 28 -8 $90,917 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 47 +4 $27,711 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 61 +3 $19,314

