How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dylan Frittelli enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at St Andrews Links (Old Course) following a 28th-place finish in The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom his last time in competition.
How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Frittelli's Statistics
- Frittelli will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Frittelli has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Frittelli has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Frittelli has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he played TPC Twin Cities (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
28
-8
$90,917
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
47
+4
$27,711
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
61
+3
$19,314
