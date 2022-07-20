How to Watch Dylan Wu at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Barracuda Championship, Dylan Wu struggled, missing the cut at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood). He's looking for better results in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Dylan Wu at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Wu's Statistics
- Wu has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Wu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
21
-14
$37,308
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+9
$0
Live Stream: FUBOTV
