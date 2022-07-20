How to Watch Dylan Wu at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Dylan Wu plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

At the Barracuda Championship, Dylan Wu struggled, missing the cut at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood). He's looking for better results in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Dylan Wu at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Wu's Statistics

Wu has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Wu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 21 -14 $37,308 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +9 $0

