How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition, Emiliano Grillo missed the cut at The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom. He'll be after a better result July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Grillo's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Grillo has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Grillo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Grillo did not play well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
2
-18
$631,900
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
