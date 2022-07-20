How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 28, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Emiliano Grillo plays a shot from the ninth fairway during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Emiliano Grillo missed the cut at The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom. He'll be after a better result July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Grillo's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Grillo has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Grillo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Grillo did not play well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 2 -18 $631,900 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 32 +1 $68,520

