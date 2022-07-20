How to Watch George McNeill at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
George McNeill placed 64th in the 3M Open in 2020, shooting a +1 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 21-24 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch George McNeill at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
McNeill's Statistics
- McNeill has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- McNeill has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- McNeill last played this course in 2020, placing 64th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
E
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+15
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
