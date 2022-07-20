How to Watch Grayson Murray at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Barracuda Championship, Grayson Murray struggled, failing to make the cut at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood). He's trying for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Grayson Murray at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Murray's Statistics
- Over his last four rounds, Murray has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Murray has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last four rounds.
- Murray failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Twin Cities (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+4
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
E
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
63
+18
$36,843
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
13
-11
$147,825
