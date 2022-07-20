How to Watch Grayson Murray at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Grayson Murray plays his shot from the 15th fairway during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

At the Barracuda Championship, Grayson Murray struggled, failing to make the cut at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood). He's trying for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Grayson Murray at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Murray's Statistics

Over his last four rounds, Murray has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Murray has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last four rounds.

Murray failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Twin Cities (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +4 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC E $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 63 +18 $36,843 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 13 -11 $147,825

