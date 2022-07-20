How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Greg Chalmers plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Chalmers enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2022 3M Open after missing the cut in the competition a year ago at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

Date: July 21-24, 2022
TV: Golf Channel

Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Course: TPC Twin Cities

Chalmers' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Chalmers has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Chalmers has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +1 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 47 -11 $10,348 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0

