How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Greg Chalmers enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2022 3M Open after missing the cut in the competition a year ago at TPC Twin Cities.
How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
Chalmers' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Chalmers has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Chalmers has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
47
-11
$10,348
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
