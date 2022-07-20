Skip to main content

How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Greyson Sigg waits to play on the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Greyson Sigg waits to play on the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Greyson Sigg will compete in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 after a 26th-place finish in Truckee, California at the Barracuda Championship.

How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the 3M Open

Sigg's Statistics

  • Sigg will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Sigg has finished below par 10 times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
  • Sigg has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

26

-7

$27,565

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

27

-13

$21,909

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

16

-12

$97,803

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

-1

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+5

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
20
2022

3M Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 13, 2005; Springfield, NJ, USA; Mark Hensby tees off on the 4th hole during the 3rd round of the 87th PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Jason Parkhurst
Golf

Mark Hensby at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Chris Stroud plays his shot on the 10th fairway during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Chris Stroud at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Aaron Baddeley plays his shot from the bunker on the 1st hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Aaron Baddeley at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Troy Merritt plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Troy Merritt at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Bill Haas plays a shot from the third tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bill Haas at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Brehm at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2018; Humble, TX, USA; Dawie van der Walt of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during final round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Dawie Van Der Walt at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Tommy Gainey plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Tommy Gainey at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Joseph Bramlett plays his shot from the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joseph Bramlett at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy