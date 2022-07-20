How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Greyson Sigg will compete in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 after a 26th-place finish in Truckee, California at the Barracuda Championship.
How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Sigg's Statistics
- Sigg will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Sigg has finished below par 10 times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Sigg has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
26
-7
$27,565
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
