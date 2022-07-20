How to Watch Harry Higgs at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harry Higgs will appear in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 after an 11th-place finish in Truckee, California at the Barracuda Championship.
How to Watch Harry Higgs at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Higgs' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Higgs has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last eight rounds, Higgs has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Higgs missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
11
-8
$89,725
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
70
+5
$17,098
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+15
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)