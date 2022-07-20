How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hayden Buckley will play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. In his last tournament he placed 63rd in the Barbasol Championship, shooting -7 at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Buckley's Statistics
- Buckley has qualified for the weekend in four straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Buckley has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Buckley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
63
-7
$7,955
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
43
-5
$31,125
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
