How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Hayden Buckley plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Hayden Buckley will play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. In his last tournament he placed 63rd in the Barbasol Championship, shooting -7 at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV

Buckley's Statistics

Buckley has qualified for the weekend in four straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Buckley has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Buckley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 63 -7 $7,955 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 43 -5 $31,125 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0

