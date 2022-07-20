How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Henrik Norlander plays his shot from the 15th fairway during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Henrik Norlander looks for a better result in the 2022 3M Open after he took 23rd shooting -12 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Course: TPC Twin Cities

Norlander's Statistics

Norlander has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Norlander has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

The last time Norlander golfed this course (2020), he placed 23rd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 31 -6 $21,169 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -1 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0

