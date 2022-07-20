How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Henrik Norlander looks for a better result in the 2022 3M Open after he took 23rd shooting -12 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Twin Cities.
How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Norlander's Statistics
- Norlander has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Norlander has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- The last time Norlander golfed this course (2020), he placed 23rd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
31
-6
$21,169
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
