How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Henry Lebioda enters play in Blaine, Minnesota trying for better results July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Lebioda's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lebioda has finished below par seven times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lebioda has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+7
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
41
-12
$13,505
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
