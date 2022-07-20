How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hideki Matsuyama seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 3M Open. He placed seventh at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2019.
How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Matsuyama's Statistics
- Matsuyama has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Matsuyama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- The last time Matsuyama competed at this course (2019), he finished seventh.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
68
-2
$32,525
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
4
-3
$859,032
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)