How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Hideki Matsuyama reacts after playing a shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Hideki Matsuyama seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 3M Open. He placed seventh at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2019.

How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV

Matsuyama's Statistics

Matsuyama has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Matsuyama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

The last time Matsuyama competed at this course (2019), he finished seventh.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 68 -2 $32,525 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 4 -3 $859,032 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125

