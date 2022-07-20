How to Watch J.J. Henry at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
J.J. Henry had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the 3M Open in 2019, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at TPC Twin Cities.
How to Watch J.J. Henry at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Henry's Statistics
- Henry has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Henry has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Henry struggled, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2019
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
74
-5
$7,215
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
59
+2
$19,662
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
