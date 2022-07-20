How to Watch J.J. Henry at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; J.J. Henry plays a shot from the fairway of the seventh hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Henry had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the 3M Open in 2019, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch J.J. Henry at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Henry's Statistics

Henry has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Henry has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Henry struggled, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2019

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +1 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 74 -5 $7,215 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 59 +2 $19,662 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +2 $0

