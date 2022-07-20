How to Watch James Hahn at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 15, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; James Hahn plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, James Hahn finished the weekend at -7, good for a 26th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 seeking an improved score.

How to Watch James Hahn at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hahn's Statistics

Hahn has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Hahn has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hahn has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he played TPC Twin Cities (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 26 -7 $27,565 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 67 E $14,910 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +7 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +9 $0

Regional restrictions apply.