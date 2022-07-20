How to Watch James Hahn at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, James Hahn finished the weekend at -7, good for a 26th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 seeking an improved score.
How to Watch James Hahn at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Hahn's Statistics
- Hahn has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Hahn has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hahn has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he played TPC Twin Cities (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
26
-7
$27,565
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
67
E
$14,910
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+9
$0
