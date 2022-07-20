Jason Bohn at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

How to Watch Jason Bohn at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Barbasol Championship, Jason Bohn struggled, missing the cut at Keene Trace Golf Club. He's trying for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Jason Bohn at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Bohn's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Bohn has finished below par four times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Bohn has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+8
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
E
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)