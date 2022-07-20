How to Watch Jason Day at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 66th in this tournament a year ago, Jason Day has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota July 21-24.
How to Watch Jason Day at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Day's Statistics
- Day has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Day has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In 2019, Day's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 66th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+5
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
31
E
$78,600
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
