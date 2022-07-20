How to Watch Jason Day at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Jason Day plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 66th in this tournament a year ago, Jason Day has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota July 21-24.

How to Watch Jason Day at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Day's Statistics

Day has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Day has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In 2019, Day's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 66th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +5 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 31 E $78,600 May 19-22 PGA Championship 55 +8 $27,925 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750

