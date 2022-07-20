How to Watch Jason Dufner at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links July 21-24, Jason Dufner will try to improve upon his last performance at the 3M Open. In 2021, he shot -7 and placed 28th at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).
How to Watch Jason Dufner at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Dufner's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Dufner has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Dufner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- In 2021, Dufner's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 28th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
69
+4
$7,659
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+6
$0
