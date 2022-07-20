How to Watch Jason Dufner at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links July 21-24, Jason Dufner will try to improve upon his last performance at the 3M Open. In 2021, he shot -7 and placed 28th at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).

How to Watch Jason Dufner at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Dufner's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Dufner has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Dufner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In 2021, Dufner's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 28th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 69 +4 $7,659 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +6 $0

