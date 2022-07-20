How to Watch Jim Knous at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, Jim Knous posted a 55th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 3M Open looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Jim Knous at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Knous' Statistics
- Knous has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Knous has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
55
-1
$8,584
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
77
-4
$7,067
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
25
-5
$71,485
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
