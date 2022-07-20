How to Watch John Huh at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
John Huh enters play in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 after a 55th-place finish in Truckee, California at the Barracuda Championship.
How to Watch John Huh at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Huh's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Huh has finished below par five times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Huh has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Huh missed the cut when he last played the course at TPC Twin Cities (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
55
E
$8,584
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
25
-5
$71,485
