How to Watch John Huston at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

04/07/1999; Augusta, Georgia USA; John Huston at the Augusta National Golf Course during the 1999 Masters. Mandatory Credit: File Photo -The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

John Huston is in 106th position, with a score of +4, following the first round of the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch John Huston at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Huston's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Huston has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +8 $0

