How to Watch John Merrick at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
John Merrick placed 58th in the 3M Open in 2020, shooting a -5 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 21-24 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Live Stream on fuboTV
Merrick's Statistics
- Merrick has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Merrick has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2020, Merrick placed 58th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+9
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
81
E
$6,697
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
