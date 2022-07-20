How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jonas Blixt didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the 3M Open in 2019, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at TPC Twin Cities.
How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Blixt's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Blixt has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Blixt has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- He missed the cut the last time he played TPC Twin Cities (2019).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
