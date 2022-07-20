How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Jonas Blixt plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jonas Blixt didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the 3M Open in 2019, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Blixt's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Blixt has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Blixt has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

He missed the cut the last time he played TPC Twin Cities (2019).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC +1 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0

