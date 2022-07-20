How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Jonathan Byrd plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Byrd looks to improve upon his 34th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24.

How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Byrd's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Byrd has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Byrd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In 2021, Byrd's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 34th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 41 -12 $13,505 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0

Regional restrictions apply.