How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jonathan Byrd looks to improve upon his 34th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24.
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Live Stream on fuboTV
Byrd's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Byrd has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Byrd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- In 2021, Byrd's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 34th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
41
-12
$13,505
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)