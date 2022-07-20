How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom, Joohyung Kim ended the weekend at -5, good for a 47th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 aiming for an improved score.
How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Kim's Statistics
- Kim will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Kim has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
47
-5
$40,600
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
3
-5
$517,001
June 16-19
U.S. Open
23
+3
$171,732
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+14
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
