Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Joohyung Kim plays a shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom, Joohyung Kim ended the weekend at -5, good for a 47th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 aiming for an improved score.

How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Kim's Statistics

Kim will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Kim has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 47 -5 $40,600 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 3 -5 $517,001 June 16-19 U.S. Open 23 +3 $171,732 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +14 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708

