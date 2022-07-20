How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 65th in this tournament a year ago, Joseph Bramlett has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota July 21-24.
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Bramlett's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Bramlett has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Bramlett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- The last time Bramlett played this course (2021), he finished 65th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
39
-3
$15,355
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+8
$0
