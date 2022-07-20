How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Joseph Bramlett plays his shot from the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 65th in this tournament a year ago, Joseph Bramlett has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota July 21-24.

How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Bramlett's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Bramlett has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Bramlett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

The last time Bramlett played this course (2021), he finished 65th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 39 -3 $15,355 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007 June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +8 $0

