How to Watch Joshua Creel at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joshua Creel plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Creel enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) following a 16th-place finish in the Barracuda Championship in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Joshua Creel at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Creel's Statistics

Creel has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Creel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 16 -5 $58,275 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.