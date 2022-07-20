How to Watch Joshua Creel at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joshua Creel enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) following a 16th-place finish in the Barracuda Championship in the most recent competition he played.
How to Watch Joshua Creel at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Creel's Statistics
- Creel has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Creel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
16
-5
$58,275
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)