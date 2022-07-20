How to Watch JT Poston at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links July 21-24, JT Poston will aim to build upon his last performance at the 3M Open. In 2021, he shot -7 and placed 28th at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch JT Poston at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
Poston's Statistics
- Poston has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Poston has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- In 2021, Poston's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 28th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
1
-21
$1,278,000
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
2
-17
$738,700
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)