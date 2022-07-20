May 27, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; JT Poston plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links July 21-24, JT Poston will aim to build upon his last performance at the 3M Open. In 2021, he shot -7 and placed 28th at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch JT Poston at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Poston's Statistics

Poston has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 four times.

Poston has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In 2021, Poston's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 28th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 1 -21 $1,278,000 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 2 -17 $738,700 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000

Regional restrictions apply.