Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Justin Lower plays his shot from the fairway on the third hole during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Last tournament at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, Justin Lower posted a 16th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 3M Open looking to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Justin Lower at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV

Lower's Statistics

Lower will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.

Lower has carded eight straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lower has finished below par 11 times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lower has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 16 -8 $58,275 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 8 -17 $100,825 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 51 -7 $16,880 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730

