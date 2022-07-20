How to Watch Justin Lower at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, Justin Lower posted a 16th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 3M Open looking to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Justin Lower at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Lower's Statistics
- Lower will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
- Lower has carded eight straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lower has finished below par 11 times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lower has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
16
-8
$58,275
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
8
-17
$100,825
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
