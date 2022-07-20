How to Watch K.J. Choi at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 61st in this tournament a year ago, K.J. Choi has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota July 21-24.
How to Watch K.J. Choi at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Choi's Statistics
- Choi has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Choi has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- The last time Choi played this course (2020), he finished 61st.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
