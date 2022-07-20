How to Watch K.J. Choi at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 30, 2018; Humble, TX, USA; K.J. Choi of Korea plays his shot from the 18th tee during second round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 61st in this tournament a year ago, K.J. Choi has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota July 21-24.

How to Watch K.J. Choi at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities

Choi's Statistics

Choi has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last six rounds, Choi has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

The last time Choi played this course (2020), he finished 61st.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 August 12-15 Wyndham Championship MC E $0

