How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kelly Kraft enters the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 after a 31st-place finish in the Barracuda Championship in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Kraft's Statistics
- Kraft has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Kraft has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- He missed the cut the last time he played TPC Twin Cities (2019).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
31
-7
$21,169
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
