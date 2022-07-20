Kevin Chappell at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Chappell enters play in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 after a 55th-place finish in Truckee, California at the Barracuda Championship.
How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Chappell's Statistics
- Chappell has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Chappell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
55
-1
$8,584
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
21
-14
$37,308
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+9
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
62
+13
$19,800
