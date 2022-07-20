How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Stadler looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) when he tees off in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Stadler's Statistics
- Stadler has finished below par once over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Stadler has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Stadler missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+18
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+9
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
65
+5
$7,955
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
