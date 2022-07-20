Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Kevin Stadler plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Stadler looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) when he tees off in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Stadler's Statistics

Stadler has finished below par once over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stadler has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Stadler missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +18 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +9 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 65 +5 $7,955

