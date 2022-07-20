How to Watch Kevin Tway at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, Kevin Tway finished the weekend at -5, good for a 22nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 seeking a better finish.
How to Watch Kevin Tway at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Tway's Statistics
- Tway has finished below par eight times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Tway has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Tway failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
22
-5
$37,185
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
50
-10
$9,195
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
67
+1
$17,679
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+7
$0
