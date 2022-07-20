How to Watch Kevin Tway at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kevin Tway plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, Kevin Tway finished the weekend at -5, good for a 22nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 seeking a better finish.

How to Watch Kevin Tway at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Tway's Statistics

Tway has finished below par eight times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Tway has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Tway failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 22 -5 $37,185 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 50 -10 $9,195 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 67 +1 $17,679 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +7 $0

