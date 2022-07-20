How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kiradech Aphibarnrat shot -5 and finished 39th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 3M Open.
How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Aphibarnrat's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Aphibarnrat has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Aphibarnrat has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- Aphibarnrat last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and finished 39th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+13
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
76
-8
$17,381
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)