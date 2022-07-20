How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kiradech Aphibarnrat plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kiradech Aphibarnrat shot -5 and finished 39th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 3M Open.

How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV

Aphibarnrat's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Aphibarnrat has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Aphibarnrat has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Aphibarnrat last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and finished 39th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +6 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +13 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 76 -8 $17,381 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0

