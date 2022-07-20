How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kramer Hickok seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 3M Open. He finished 58th at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2020.
How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Hickok's Statistics
- Hickok has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hickok has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hickok has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Hickok last played this course in 2020, finishing 58th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
13
-16
$64,354
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
62
-3
$15,691
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
61
+3
$19,314
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
64
+8
$25,800
