In his last competition, Lee Hodges missed the cut at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He'll be after a better result July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Lee Hodges at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hodges' Statistics
- Hodges has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hodges has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
48
E
$22,568
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
