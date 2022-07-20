How to Watch Lee Hodges at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Lee Hodges plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Lee Hodges missed the cut at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He'll be after a better result July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Lee Hodges at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV

Hodges' Statistics

Hodges has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hodges has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 48 E $22,568 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832

