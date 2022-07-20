How to Watch Lucas Glover at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Genesis Scottish Open, Lucas Glover struggled, missing the cut at The Renaissance Club. He's looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Lucas Glover at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Glover's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Glover has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Glover has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2020, Glover missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
70
+5
$17,098
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
60
+7
$26,640
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)