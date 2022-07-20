How to Watch Mark Hensby at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Mark Hensby missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. He'll be after a better outcome July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Mark Hensby at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hensby's Statistics
- Hensby has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Hensby has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)