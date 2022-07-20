How to Watch Mark Hensby at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 13, 2005; Springfield, NJ, USA; Mark Hensby tees off on the 4th hole during the 3rd round of the 87th PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Jason Parkhurst

In his most recent competition, Mark Hensby missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. He'll be after a better outcome July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Mark Hensby at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hensby's Statistics

Hensby has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last six rounds, Hensby has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 7 -11 $97,356

Regional restrictions apply.