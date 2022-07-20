How to Watch Martin Laird at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Martin Laird plays a shot from the fairway of the 12th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Laird will play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. In his last tournament he took third in the Barracuda Championship, shooting -14 at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).

How to Watch Martin Laird at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:

Laird's Statistics

Laird has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Laird has carded an under-par score in 11 straight rounds while also finishing five straight with a better-than-average score.

Over his last 12 rounds, Laird has finished below par 11 times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Laird has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Laird last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2019 and finished 42nd in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 3 -14 $255,300 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +3 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000

Regional restrictions apply.