How to Watch Martin Laird at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Martin Laird will play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. In his last tournament he took third in the Barracuda Championship, shooting -14 at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).
How to Watch Martin Laird at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Laird's Statistics
- Laird has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Laird has carded an under-par score in 11 straight rounds while also finishing five straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Laird has finished below par 11 times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Laird has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
- Laird last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2019 and finished 42nd in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
3
-14
$255,300
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
