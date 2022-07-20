How to Watch Martin Trainer at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, Martin Trainer concluded the weekend at -3, good for a 39th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 seeking a better finish.
How to Watch Martin Trainer at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Trainer's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Trainer has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Trainer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Trainer finished 58th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
39
-3
$15,355
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
63
-2
$15,407
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+8
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
