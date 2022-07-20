How to Watch Martin Trainer at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Martin Trainer plays from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, Martin Trainer concluded the weekend at -3, good for a 39th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 seeking a better finish.

How to Watch Martin Trainer at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Trainer's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Trainer has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Trainer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Trainer finished 58th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 39 -3 $15,355 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 63 -2 $15,407 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +8 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0

