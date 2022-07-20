How to Watch Matt Every at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Every had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the 3M Open in 2021, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at TPC Twin Cities.
How to Watch Matt Every at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Every's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Every has finished one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Every has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
- Every did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Twin Cities (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+4
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+6
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+17
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+15
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)