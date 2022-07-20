How to Watch Matt Every at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Matt Every plays his shot from the 15th fairway during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Every had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the 3M Open in 2021, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Matt Every at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Every's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Every has finished one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Every has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Every did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Twin Cities (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +4 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC +6 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +17 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +15 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +1 $0

