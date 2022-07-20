How to Watch Matt Wallace at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Wallace enters play in Blaine, Minnesota ranked No. 165 in the world, and is looking for better results July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open after missing the cut in his last outing, the Genesis Scottish Open
How to Watch Matt Wallace at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Wallace's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Wallace has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Wallace has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+8
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+2
$0
