How to Watch Matt Wallace at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Matt Wallace plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Wallace enters play in Blaine, Minnesota ranked No. 165 in the world, and is looking for better results July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open after missing the cut in his last outing, the Genesis Scottish Open

How to Watch Matt Wallace at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Wallace's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Wallace has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Wallace has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +8 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +2 $0

