Matthew NeSmith didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the 3M Open in 2021, failing to make the cut. The No. 154 player in golf seeks better results this time around at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

Date: July 21-24, 2022
TV: Golf Channel

Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Course: TPC Twin Cities

NeSmith's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, NeSmith has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, NeSmith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

NeSmith did not play well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +11 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984

