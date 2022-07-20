How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew NeSmith didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the 3M Open in 2021, failing to make the cut. The No. 154 player in golf seeks better results this time around at TPC Twin Cities.
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
NeSmith's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, NeSmith has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, NeSmith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- NeSmith did not play well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+11
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
Regional restrictions apply.
