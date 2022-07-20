How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Matthias Schwab plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Matthias Schwab looks for a better result in the 2022 3M Open after he placed 32nd shooting -10 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Schwab's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Schwab has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Schwab has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In 2020, Schwab's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 32nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +1 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 53 -3 $20,003 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +6 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984

