How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthias Schwab looks for a better result in the 2022 3M Open after he placed 32nd shooting -10 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Twin Cities.
How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Schwab's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Schwab has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Schwab has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- In 2020, Schwab's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 32nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
53
-3
$20,003
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)