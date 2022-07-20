How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Maverick McNealy, the No. 70 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 16th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24.
How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
McNealy's Statistics
- In this week's event, McNealy will seek his fourth straight top-20 finish.
- McNealy has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- McNealy has finished below par nine times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- McNealy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- McNealy last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and placed 16th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
9
-10
$104,525
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
8
-15
$214,775
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
