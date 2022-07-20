How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 14, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Maverick McNealy plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Maverick McNealy, the No. 70 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 16th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24.

How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

McNealy's Statistics

In this week's event, McNealy will seek his fourth straight top-20 finish.

McNealy has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.

McNealy has finished below par nine times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

McNealy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

McNealy last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and placed 16th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 9 -10 $104,525 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 8 -15 $214,775 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0

